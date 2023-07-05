TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Shares Up 1.6%

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.89 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53.55 ($0.68). 800,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,547,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.71 ($0.67).

TotalEnergies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.61. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.57.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.74 ($0.80) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,930.94%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.