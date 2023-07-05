Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Down 7.9%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Free Report) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 357,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 178,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$31.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 21.78 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

