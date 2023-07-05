TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Down 3.8%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

TriStar Gold Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$33.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

