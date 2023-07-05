Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 147,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 299,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Tritax EuroBox Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.