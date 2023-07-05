TrueFi Trading Down 1.1% This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $43.85 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04315093 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $3,312,577.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

