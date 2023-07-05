Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 1,231 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

KO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. 2,846,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,510,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

