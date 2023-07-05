Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.67. 86,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.63.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

