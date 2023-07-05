Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.22. 747,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,876. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

