Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $15.04 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.17.

Shares of BLK traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $689.86. The stock had a trading volume of 87,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $669.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $688.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

