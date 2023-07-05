Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.