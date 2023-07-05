Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 353,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

