Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,825,143. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.