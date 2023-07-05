Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.
Intuit Trading Up 0.0 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Read More
