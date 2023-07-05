Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 530 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY remained flat at $64.43 on Wednesday. 1,257,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

