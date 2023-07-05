Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 612 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.49. 66,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,585. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

