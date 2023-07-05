Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Down 26.5% in June

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 8,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. 2,645,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

