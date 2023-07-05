U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 93,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.