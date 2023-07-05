U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $45.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

