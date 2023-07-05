Ultra Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $60.93 million and $559,830.03 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,846.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.85 or 0.00894215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00141265 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019841 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00031698 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18185908 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $647,654.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

