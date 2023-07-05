Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4702 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $9,432,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 692,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 95,056 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 19.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

