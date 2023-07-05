Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

Shares of LON UJO opened at GBX 27 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.77 million, a P/E ratio of 918.33 and a beta of 0.64. Union Jack Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 20.36 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.68). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph OFarrell acquired 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £20,770 ($26,361.21). 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

