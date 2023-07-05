Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $217.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $206.13 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.43. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.