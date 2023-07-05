Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.11 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.39 or 0.00017772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and $85.42 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00335815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.57933036 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 718 active market(s) with $69,178,170.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

