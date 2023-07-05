United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.29. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares changing hands.
United Development Funding IV Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
About United Development Funding IV
United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Development Funding IV
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.