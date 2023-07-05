United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

