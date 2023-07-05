United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Boosted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.11. 577,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,235. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

