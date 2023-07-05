Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,900 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 168,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,072. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $777.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.80 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.30%.

About Universal Logistics

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.