Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,900 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 168,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Universal Logistics Price Performance
Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.80 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Universal Logistics Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.30%.
About Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.
