Unizen (ZCX) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $38.26 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

