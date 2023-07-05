UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $3.80

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.80 or 0.00012463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.53 billion and approximately $1.07 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.00331501 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,911,545 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,913,329.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.93589717 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $643,017.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars.

