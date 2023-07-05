Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 50,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 118,858 shares.The stock last traded at $195.02 and had previously closed at $195.88.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,640,000 after purchasing an additional 209,499 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 426,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 381,194 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

