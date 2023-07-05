Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 38,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,371,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $162.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.21 and a 200-day moving average of $154.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

