Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

