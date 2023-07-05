Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VEA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,104. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

