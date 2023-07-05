Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

