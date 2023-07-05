Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

