Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.83. 136,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,114. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.