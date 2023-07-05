Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.86. The company had a trading volume of 302,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,922. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

