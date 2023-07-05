Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Raised by Acas LLC

Acas LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

