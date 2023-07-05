Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,760 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,510,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.29. 386,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,464. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

