Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 4.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $51,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,804 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,961 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,175 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. 934,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.