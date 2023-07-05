Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.42. The company had a trading volume of 218,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,124. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.89 and its 200-day moving average is $190.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

