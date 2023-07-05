Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.35. 24,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,014. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $237.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

