Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $165.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

