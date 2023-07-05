Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $310.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

