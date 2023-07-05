Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,560,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $407.24. 1,032,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,125. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.93. The company has a market capitalization of $309.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

