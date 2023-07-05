Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $405.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $308.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.93.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
