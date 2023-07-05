Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,163. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $309.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.