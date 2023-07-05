Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. 1,491,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

