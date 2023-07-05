VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.
VersaBank Stock Down 0.1 %
TSE:VBNK opened at C$9.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.97. The stock has a market cap of C$259.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. VersaBank has a twelve month low of C$8.60 and a twelve month high of C$10.62.
About VersaBank
