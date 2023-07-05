VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

VersaBank Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:VBNK opened at C$9.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.97. The stock has a market cap of C$259.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. VersaBank has a twelve month low of C$8.60 and a twelve month high of C$10.62.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

