Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Shares Down 4.5%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 12,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 60,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Vicinity Motor from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Vicinity Motor ( NASDAQ:VEV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vicinity Motor by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

